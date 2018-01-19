Amp Sessions: Santa Barbara

It has been a rough couple months for Santa Barbara. Fires and mudslides consumed lives, local businesses, homes, and everything else in their paths. It goes without saying that recent sessions at The Queen Of The Coast must have been filled with tales of tragedy and concern. A time for the locals to wash off and decompress. SURFER Video Editor Alex Kilauano happened to be up north working on a future series when he tossed these clips into a mini “Amp Sessions” from an evening surf early in the week. And while it’s maybe not super heavy on the shredding, we will use it as a reminder that if you have it in your funds to help those affected by natural disasters in the Santa Barbara area, you can contribute to the links below or a dozen others.

https://www.gofundme.com/iron-resin-relief-california.

https://www.gofundme.com/The-Benitez-Family

https://www.gofundme.com/pinitsooms-family-recovery-fund

https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/campaign/foodbank-thomas-fire-and-flood-relief/c160107