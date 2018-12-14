On Saturday, Surfer the Bar in Jacksonville Beach, Florida will host legendary surf photographer Art Brewer for an exhibition of the Dana Point-born lensman's work.

In the late '60s and early '70s Brewer's photos defined the sport, while Brewer himself practically invented the archetype of a surf photographer. Self-taught, massively creative, and known to be temperamental, he landed his first Surfer cover in 1968, at just 17-years old. In the years that followed, Brewer's portraiture and land-based surf shots became ubiquitous—he landed six of nine Surfer covers from '70-71—as he jumped back and forth between Surfing and Surfer before branching out and shooting for mainstream pubs like Rolling Stone, Spin, Playboy and the New York Times Magazine.

According to surf historian, Matt Warshaw, Brewer's been called surfing’s most naturally gifted photographer. "Brewer’s eye for color and framing is unmatched in the surf world, and much of his best work has been done as a portraitist, when he has unfettered control over light, texture, and mood," Warshaw writes in his Encyclopedia of Surfing entry on Brewer.

The exhibit at Surfer the Bar will include more than 50 photos (all for sale), as the celebration of Brewer's work kicks off at 4 p.m. with a talk story hosted by North Florida's own surf historian Mitch Kaufmann.

Revisit a small portion of some of Brewer’s iconic images over the decades in the gallery above.