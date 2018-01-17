The Best Photos of the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout

The Da Hui Backdoor Shootout in Memory of Duke Kahanamoku Invitational never disappoints. Senior photographer Ryan Craig took advantage of the jersey-less, four-man-team format, showcasing the world’s best Pipe surfers including defending champ Koa Rothman and his elder brother Makua, Olamana Eleogram, Mason Ho, Eli Olson, Jamie O’Brien, Mikey Bruneau, Tyler Newton, Bruce Irons and wildcards Noa Deane, Keito Matsuoka and Balaram Stack.

In the end, it was Jamie O’Brien’s consistency that placed him on top, after the contest did not produce conditions to run Round 6. Da Hui Wax, consisting of an all-star team including Koa Smith, Nathan Florence, Jamie O’Brien, and Makai McNamara took the team win.