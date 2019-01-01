Surfer Magazine’s photo editor, Grant Ellis, has curated a gallery of some of the most striking surf photos that ran in print during 2018. Amongst the gallery are cover shots, spreads and selects from the pages of our latest volume that are awe-inspiring and capture the spirit of surfing. You’ll probably notice a motif of barrel shots in the gallery, and that’s because, well, is there any aspect of surfing that’s better than getting tubed?

SURFER would like to thank all of our contributing photographers and their dedication to creating amazing images of our favorite pastime. Cheers, and here’s to another incredibly photogenic year of riding waves in 2019!