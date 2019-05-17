Of all the event venues on Tour this year, Keramas is the one that most readily conjures images in our collective minds of lofty punts and techical surfing. Even at its tiniest—which, let’s be honest, it’s been close to at times this week—the best surfers in the world are able to put on an entertaining show. Thus far in the event, the Corona Bali Protected has seen a few high-scoring rides (Filipe Toledo’s huge, 9-point full rotation) and a few upsets (Silvan Lima nudging out yellow-jersey-wearer Caroline Marks). But the action didn’t stop once those jerseys were hung back up in the competitors’ locker room. The freesurfs at Keramas are arguably just as fun to watch as the event at itself and, lucky for us, SURFER staff photographer Ryan Craig was there on the ground to capture it all. Take a peek through the highlights below and stay tuned for the last final few days of the event.