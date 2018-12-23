Last week California was sent it’s first solid swell of the winter from the Northern Pacific. The big-wave thrill seekers flocked to Mavericks, San Diego stayed glassy all day, and everywhere in between seemed to have waves hurling lips towards the shore for some wide-open tubes. Take a browse at some of the photos from last week’s incredible run of swell in the gallery above to either revisit what you scored or see what you missed. Let’s hope there’s more to come this winter!

Photos from the Golden State's first solid swell of the winter

