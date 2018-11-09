For years the fickle, wild and beautiful region was not only Southern California-based photographer Peter Taras' getaway, but also his photographic muse

Welcome to "Liquid Portraits," a series that features photos of iconic surf breaks captured by the photographers who know them best. We ask every photographer in this series to showcase their most widely-recognized images and to dig out the unseen gems that reveal their special bond with that specific break or surf zone.

For years, California’s central coast was not only former photo editor of Surfing Magazine, Transworld Surf and current digital director of SURFER Magazine Peter Taras’ getaway, but also his photographic muse. For this installment of “Liquid Portraits,” Taras has curated some of his favorite photos of the incredibly photogenic surf zone at its absolute finest. From monumental swells to sessions skunked by fog and sharks, Taras, as you’ll see below, has documented surfing in the region both in and out of the water beautifully.

“I spent most of my 20s going to the Central California coast,” Taras said. “I was bored with San Clemente life, I had just moved to Encinitas and didn’t really know anyone. A lot of my friends were professional surfers that lived in Central California. Rather than hanging around Encinitas, I would frequently make the trek North because that's where my friends were. Those were the heydays of print and I had budget to travel and to expense food and gas. Mostly everything was on the company dime so I kind of took advantage of that to really travel around California.”

Enjoy Taras’ work below and stay tuned for the next "Liquid Portraits."

For Taras’ “Liquid Portraits” featuring work from his 20 years of shooting Blacks Beach, click here.