All photos by Elli Thor Magnusson

Surfer and filmmaker Ben Weiland began posting his Arctic surf curiosities on a blog nearly a decade ago. It was his way to document the ice cold locales with surf potential he’d found while scouring Google Earth. Weiland never would’ve guessed that the hobby would actually end up sending him to the places he was initially introduced to via satellite. The years of research, travel, skunks and scores have all culminated in his gorgeous new film, “Coldwater Journal,” which is available now on iTunes, Vimeo, Xbox, Vudu, Google Play and Amazon.

In celebration of the release, we’ve curated a gallery of images created by surfer and photographer Elli Thor Magnusson. These photos were taken during a section in the film when Brett Barley and Magnusson ride the emotional rollercoaster that is the Arctic surf hunt. With little information about the region, fickle winds that change instantly and short swell periods, chasing quality waves is just as taxing on the heart and mind as the harsh physical conditions are on the body. Ben Weiland summarizes the experience as “Challenging yourself on a primal level.” But as you’ll see in the photos, the efforts were not done in vain and proper tubes were found and stuffed.

