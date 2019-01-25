John Respondek's illustrious new book featuring Craig Anderson is worthy of real estate on your coffee table

All photos by John Respondek

Could a surf photographer ask for a better muse than Craig Anderson? The knock-kneed phenom’s lines ooze effortless glide and his aerials are some of most explosive in the game. Combine those attributes with a thirst for remote Australian slabs and you’ve got a recipe for extremely photogenic surfing.

Lucky for photographer John Respondek, Anderson, his close friend, is frequently found in front of his lens. “Craig. By Respondek” is the third in his series of gorgeous photo-essay zines, each dedicated to a surfer with a propensity for riding waves that inherently produce striking imagery. Previous editions featured Dion Agius and Taj Burrow.

At 120 pages, “Craig. By Respondek” showcases photos of Anderson shot from both the safety of a helicopter and the danger of shark-infested impact zones. Spreads feature captions by Anderson sharing the significance of the featured waves in his surf life and the various beatings experienced by both him and Respondek.

Take a browse at Respondek’s selects from his new zine, gush at Anderson’s surfing and by the publication worthy of your coffee table real estate here.

