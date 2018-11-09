Check out photos from the freesurfs that went down so far at Riyue Bay on Hainan Island

Joel Tudor has brought 32 of the best loggers in the world to the South China Sea where they will compete in the freewheeling ode to traditional longboarding contests, the Duct Tape Invitational. In a few hours, the hooter will sound and the event will be underway. In the meantime, take a look through a few photos taken during the freesurfs that have gone down so far. Looks like there are some fun little peelers rolling into Riyue Bay this week.

Stay tuned to SURFER for a documentary covering the event.

Vans Duct Tape Invitational Invitees

(in alphabetical order)

Men's Division

Alex Knost

Andy Nieblas

Blake Michaels

Grant Noble

Harrison Roach

Jared Mell

Justin Quintal

Kyle Perez

Myles Doughman

Tie Zhuang

Tom Payne

Tory Elmore

Tyler Warren

Yuta Sezutsu

Yuzuru Shinjo

Zach Flores

Women's Division

Chloe Calmon

Hallie Rhor

Hiroka Yoshikawa

Honolua Blomfield

Karina Rozunko

Kelis Kaleopaa

Lola Mignot

Makala Smith

Mason Schremmer

Monica Guo

Roisin Carolan

Sierra Lerback

Summer Richley

Timmei Chou

Tory Gilkerson

Victoria Vergara

