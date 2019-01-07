All photos by Mike Killion

Last April, Puerto Rican surfer Dylan Graves hopped on a plane to chase down a swell that was predicted to be 10- to 13-feet at 7 seconds. For a veteran storm chaser like Graves, you'd think that means he set off for a thumping East Coast sandbar or a reef-fringed Caribbean isle able to handle sizeable swell. Instead, Graves' flight was heading to Minnesota—the shores of Lake Superior, to be exact— over a thousand miles away from the ocean.

For the past couple years, Graves has been sniffing out the weirdest waves on planet earth for his video series "Weird Waves"—including those that exist in rivers or lakes. "I always thought it sounded crazy to fly to the middle of the States and find good waves there," says Graves. "On paper, that idea sounded really interesting." So when local lake whisperer Burton Hathaway rang up Graves and told him the mother of all lake swells was about to slam the shores of Lake Superior thanks to Winter Storm Xantos, Graves grabbed his boards and the warmest wetsuit he could find and jumped on a plane.

One of the first lessons he learned when he arrived was that waves formed in a lake can, in fact, still kick your ass—even if you're an accomplished pro surfer.

"We showed up on our first day in Duluth and it was howling winds," says Graves. "I just remember it being shockingly cold and the wind cutting right through my clothes. When I saw the lake for the first time, I was noticing that there were ice chunks floating in the lineup and it looked like storm surf. When you're there, you never know if the swell will be gone the next day or even in a few hours, so we thought that might be our only session and had a go at it."

Unfortunately, Graves' commitment to carpe that diem only got him so far. "The cold I felt on my first duck dive basically just erased my brain," laughs Graves. "I remember the wave and I came up and was like, 'OK, what are we doing?' I've been on cold-water trips and I've surfed in the snow in Norway, but something about this was different—maybe it was the freshwater or the power of all the water moving and the period being so short and not giving you any time to recover. I didn't make it out my first try; I went in, regrouped and told myself, 'I've got to do this because this could be our only session.'"

Turns out, it was far from his only session during that swell. What follows are snapshots from when Graves finally made it out to the lineup, and the rest of what ended up being a days-long swell. Although most would have said Graves was dreaming to think he'd score waves of this caliber in the Great Lakes, that's also kind of the whole point of his series. Sure, some waves are weirder than others, but that's not to say they don't have their day.

Check SURFER.com tomorrow morning for the first episode of Grave’s new series, “Weird Waves”, featuring his Lake Superior strike mission.

