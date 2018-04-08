Ten days at sea with six of surfing's most compelling experimentalists

Last summer, filmmaker Thomas Campbell invited a group of surfers to join him on an Indonesian boat trip to gather footage for his upcoming film. Campbell has always documented surfers who draw idiosyncratic lines and who have an openness to experiment with a wide range of surf craft. For this trip, Campbell called up a freewheeling cadre of characters: Alex Knost, Craig Anderson, Ryan Burch, Jared Mell, Ozzie Wright and Bryce Young. Each of these surfers has carved a unique path through surfing, and some have left indelible imprints on the surf world at large.

Over the span of ten days, the crew bounced between perfect reef breaks, swapping boards (many of them hand-shaped by the surfers themselves) and drawing inspiration from each other’s distinctive approaches to riding waves. For the past week, we featured conversations with each surfer (click here or here if you missed them), offering a glimpse into the minds of an eccentric cast who have gravitated toward obscure lines and modes of thinking, defining surfing’s mode.

In the gallery below (shot entirely by SURFER photo editor Grant Ellis), we’ve compiled some of the best surfing and behind-the-scenes moments of the trip.