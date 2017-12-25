Nate Tyler and Noah Wegrich have the weird little nooks and crannies of Central California about as dialed as any two surfers can. And those nooks and crannies have enjoyed a nonstop barrage of swell and favorable winds for weeks now. It’s been like something out of a surfer’s dream. The two recently hooked up with Ryan “Chachi” Craig to poke around spots close to all three’s CenCal homes for a little visual bragging. They’ve earned it.