At this very moment, your Instagram feed is likely flooded with cold-sweat-inducing images of men and women flying down the faces of lumpy, house-sized waves that bombarded Pe’ahi this past weekend. But what you’ll see in the gallery above is a unique collection of photographs that provide a comprehensive look at how the swell played out over the 13th and 14th. Photographers Ryan “Chachi” Craig, Fred Pompermayer and Erik Aeder spent the weekend shadowing the world’s best big-wave chargers, flying drones far overhead and hiking 4-plus miles to different vantage points, all to give us all a unique glimpse into the biggest swell of the winter so far.