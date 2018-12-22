After 18 years of “dream tour” life, Joel Parkinson has hung up the jersey for good. It seems much longer than six months ago when Parko confessed that his competitive fire had burned out and that the 2018 Pipe Masters would be his final contest. Maybe that’s because it’s hard to imagine the ‘CT without him, but the time has come and Parko is officially retired.

The finessed power surfing that Parko brought to the World Tour as a wildcard at the J-Bay Pro nearly two decades ago is just as relevant today as it was in 1999. When a surfer does a searing cutback, the rare kind that feels really good and fills the body from head to toe with euphoria, chances are he or she hopes that turn bore a sliver of the style that Parko’s are drenched in.

Parko says he doesn’t know what’s next for him, but let’s hope that somewhere down the line he faces off with Mick Fanning or Kelly Slater in a legacy heat. Pumping Kirra would be fun to watch.

The perennially top 10-ranked competitor and 2012 World Champ racked up a good amount of accolades over his near two-decade run. The photo gallery below doesn’t do Parko’s career justice, but it highlights some of the many moments he made competitive surfing absolutely great during his tour tenure. Congrats Parko and thank you.