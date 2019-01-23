Grannis' culture-shaping images will be on display at the Long Beach Museum of Art

All photos by LeRoy Grannis

Iconic surf photographer LeRoy Grannis (1917-2011) lived the type of surf life that most romanticize. He was surfing Malibu in the 1930s when six people in the water was considered "crowded." When Grannis decided to pick up a camera to start documenting surfing in the 60s, at the age of 46, he knew exactly where to point his lens to create beautiful images that would be important to surf history. He had the experience and knowledge to draw from and a scope most likely formed by the major changes in surfing he'd already lived through.

Grannis has produced some of the most culture-shaping images that surfing has ever seen. And they will be on display in “Cult to Culture”, a new exhibit at the Long Beach Museum of Art featuring Grannis’ work from the 60s and 70s.

The exhibit opens Friday, January 25, 2019 at 7:00pm and will run through April 21, 2019.

For more info, click here.

For a dig through LeRoy Grannis’ photo archive of over 100,000 surfing images, click here.