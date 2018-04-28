Liquid Portraits: Todd Glaser and Seaside Reef

The award-winning photographer has been surfing Seaside for over 20 years, sometimes he pulls out a camera to take a photo of it

Welcome to “Liquid Portraits,” a series that features photos of iconic surf breaks captured by the photographers who know them best. We ask every photographer in this series to showcase their most widely-recognized images and to dig out the unseen gems that reveal their special bond with that specific break.

This edition features award-winning photographer Todd Glaser’s images of Seaside Reef in Encinitas, California. Seaside is not Glaser’s photographic muse, it’s his surf spot. His priority at Seaside is riding waves with his friends, and the beautiful images that he’s made below have come secondary to his surfing there--an ethos that has inadvertently led to a motif in this body of work.

“All the lighting in this series is pretty similar because I only shoot Seaside during the first and last hour of daylight,” says Glaser. “When I'm traveling a bunch and then shooting all day while at home, there’s hardly any time for me to surf, so that’s why I set up that personal rule. Which kind of explains why a lot of these are at sunset--it's because they're taken after I've been surfing all day. I never see surf photography as being stuck behind the lens--I love making images--but I love to surf too, so it's nice to find that balance.”

“This isn't a true portrait of Seaside, it's more of a collection of snapshots over the years of when I'd pick up a camera after feeling surfed out and inspired. It's neat to think about the first time a surfed seaside and then to see some of these photos now.

“I've been surfing Seaside since I was ten and it really is a second home to me in a lot of ways. I've got a lot of good friends who surf out there, it would be rad to have photos of all of them but we just kind of end up sharing the water together.”

Enjoy Glaser's work below

