“Usually there are three to four boats and a frothing crew of surfers here, but on this day we had it all to ourselves," says Trevor Murphy, who shot this unadulterated aerial view of Joy Sticks in North Sumatra while working as a resident photographer on a surf charter boat. "It was a southwest swell with light offshore winds, which made for epic 4- to 6-foot barreling perfection. Sometimes the surf boats in the area are on the same schedules and they all go back to port at the same time, leaving one lucky boat to score empty waves. Being away from home for long periods while working on a surf charter boat is a little taxing sometimes, but, then again, getting the chance to see the world and surf some of the best waves on the planet after work certainly doesn't hurt.”

