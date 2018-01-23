Last week, two back-to-back swells bombarded the entire California coastline. The same swell that turned Jaws into a nightmarishly big A-frame reached the West Coast of the continental US, sending a few days of consistent waves everywhere from Blacks up through Northern California. Sure, some places were closed-out and plagued with washthroughs, but that didn’t stop surfers from ditching work to catch a few gems at the coastline’s various NW swell magnets. Later in the week, we saw reinforcements from a low-pressure system tracking east across the central North Pacific and offered a double dose of solid waves and pristine conditions. The gallery above is a photographic look back at a memorable run of surf California welcomed last week.