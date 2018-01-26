While most of the surf world’s attention has been focused on the Northern Hemisphere over the past couple weeks, one spot south of the equator recently started firing on all cylinders a few days ago. Thanks to an early-season cyclone that made its way through the Indian Ocean, the Durban, South Africa area saw days of spewing, overhead tubes and clean conditions. Guys like World No. 4 Jordy Smith, ‘QS shredder Beyrick De Vries and local standout Davey Van Zyl headed down to the Durban beachfront and took advantage of the pier-lined, wedge-yielding coast, which resulted in this sizzling photo gallery from Luke Patterson.