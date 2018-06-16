Photo Gallery: South Swell Pulses from Cabo to Los Angeles

Why does summer surf get such a bad rap? Southern California is only a couple weeks into the sultry season and it already feels like there has been better surf than all of last winter combined. The famished were finally able to feast–well, if you were lucky enough to snag some from the crowds–earlier this week as the summer’s first south swell lit up everywhere from Cabo to Malibu, as seen in the gallery above.
