For the last month or so, our sharpshooter Ryan “Chachi” Craig has been posted up at the Volcom house on the North Shore of Oahu, training his lens on every heroically-threaded tube and ill-fated attempt. Above, you’ll find some of the highlights of Chachi’s North Shore residency, which includes images of some of the last month’s most electric performers: Jamie O’Brien, John Florence, Kelly Slater and many more. Click through the gallery to see all the beauty and fury of Pipeline so far in 2018, expertly captured from land, air and water.