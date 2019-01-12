With a fun run of winter swell from the north rolling its way down California’s coastline throughout the week, Rincon started showing her true colors. The swell attracted California ‘CTers Conner Coffin and Pat Gudauskas to take advantage of the Snapper-esque walls in preparation for their 2019 campaigns. Backhand maestros Bobby Martinez and Parker Coffin showed up to bash some lips as well, wanting to free some fins down the leg-burning righthander. Behold a gallery of the Queen of the Coast’s royal action.
Bobby Martinez’ backside attack down a Rincon wall is a thing of beauty. Photo by Seth de Roulet
Imagine Conner Coffin’s view at this very moment.
No takers on this gift from the Queen.
Rail burier, Conner Coffin. Photo by Seth de Roulet
Parker Coffin gets inverted while driving through the pocket.
With his fins free, Parker gives Rincon’s coping a slide.
Rincon tossed a ramp at Pat Gudauskas and he much obliged, bring on Snapper.
