Kam Highway is filling in by the day as the surf world descends on the North Shore. Just in time, because two storms from the Aleutians are driving pulses of swell to Oahu, with some spots receiving a direct dose of NW energy to whip up double-overhead conditions. A pack of ‘CT, ‘QS, and freesurfing talent converged at Rocky Point yesterday, splitting the break’s rippable rights and lefts for a variety of tube rides, gouges, and airs. Just up the road, the Vans World Cup at Sunset is underway, and the waves are pumping. It’s a good time, all in all, to consume the North Shore’s eye candy — at least until you book your ticket to Hawaii, if you haven’t already.