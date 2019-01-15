All photos by Todd Glaser

This winter is certainly shaping up to be a lot better than last year’s– in California, at least. Although the skies may have been partly cloudy recently, swell lit up The Golden State’s coast for an incredible week of waves. SURFER staff photographer Todd Glaser spent a morning at San Diego’s most photogenic beachbreak during the latest run of swell, shooting surf action from the water and the dramatic sunrise that preceded the session. Give the selects a scroll.

For more of Todd Glaser’s photography, click here.