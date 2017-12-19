Scenes from a Storied Final Day at the Pipe Masters

Well, that was something, wasn’t it? Yesterday, we saw a world champ back up his title, the pride of Brazil falter near the finish line and a French tube hound come out of nowhere and steal the show at the Billabong Pipeline Masters. At first, many surf fans weren’t likely pleased to see John John Florence, the greatest surfer in the world, claim his second title only to lose the Pipe Masters itself in the final against Jeremy Flores, veering off script when all the smart money was on Florence taking every trophy within arm’s reach. But the longer you let it marinate, the more fitting Jeremy Flores’ Pipe Masters victory seems. Even though he said in his post-heat interview that he doesn’t relish in altering the course of a world title race, Flores sure as hell isn’t going to back down in a heat either. It’s that killer instinct that saw him derail a laser-focused Gabriel Medina in the quarters and secure the World Title for Florence, so Florence couldn’t have been too upset that it would be Flores derailing his own Pipe Masters win. Click through the gallery above to see the highs and lows of one of the most dynamic season finales in recent memory.