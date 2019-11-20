The far North Atlantic during the middle of winter isn’t most people’s idea of a fun surf destination. As good as wetsuits are these days, chasing uncrowded waves in a hooded 6 mil is still a hard pass for many. But Central California’s Wilem Banks and Dane Anderson are used to a little extra rubber. They’re happy to chase empty slabs, no matter the cost (or water temperature). So, after spotting a big swell, the pair booked flights across the Atlantic to meet British photographer/slab hunter Al MacKinnon, hoping to score some off-the-beaten path pits. And while they definitely found what they came for, to hear them tell it, the best windows of the swell actually happened while they were sleeping. Literally.

“The timing was crazy,” said Anderson.” We spent all this time studying the swell and conditions beforehand, and while it aligned exactly as we hoped, the best moments happened in the dark. On the peak day of the swell, the wind howled onshore from sunrise to sunset, and then switched perfectly offshore right after the sun went down.”

Over-frothed, and unable to sleep, the crew decided to go have a look at the slab in the middle of the night.

“After studying the charts at 11 p.m., Wilem insisted we go check the waves in the dark,” Anderson continues. “The wave breaks close to the rocks and the parking spot looks right over it. It was easy to get headlights on it. And man, it was so fucking good. We watched a couple waves spit and wondered why we decided to torture ourselves. We even considered using the car lights to go surfing.”

Frustrating, sure. But such is the nature of surfing at 60 degrees north in the winter months. And while the best hours of the trip might have been at night, the boys still scored a couple of playful slabs (and one backless beast) during the limited daytime hours, which you’ll see in the gallery below. To watch the full edit from the trip, click here.

All photos and quotes in captions by Al MacKinnon