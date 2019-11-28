Our most recent issue (which you can check out in its entirety here), is chock full of stories about surfers with unique styles–those who have veered off the path of conventionality and developed an approach to wave riding that’s wholly their own. And, of course, like all good surf magazines, the issue is also packed to the brim with images of surfers radiating all kinds of steeze. The gallery below, which was originally published in the mag, features six moments of perfect surfing (in perfect waves) displayed by style masters like Torren Martyn, Ryan Burch, Mikey February and more.

