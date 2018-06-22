Early last week it seemed like the whole Pacific Ocean had waves, and Teahupo’o was not left out. In a largely local affair, a crew of chargers traded thick-lipped grinders while Tahiti-based photographer Tim McKenna was there to capture it all. Check the gallery above. Tahitian native turned Lemoore transplant Raimana Van Bastolaer hopped out of Slater’s pool and onto a plane, then into the straps of a tow-board to score one of the swell’s bigger bombs.

There were a few visitors too. Mike O’Shaughnessy was probably experiencing tube withdrawal and island hopped over from the North Shore of Oahu while Puerto Escondido local Marcial Monreal traded sand for reef to score the swell.