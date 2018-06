Early last week it seemed like the whole Pacific Ocean had waves, and Teahupo’o was not left out. In a largely local affair, a crew of chargers traded thick-lipped grinders while Tahiti-based photographer Tim McKenna was there to capture it all. Check the gallery above. Tahitian native turned Lemoore transplant Raimana Van Bastolaer hopped out of Slater’s pool and onto a plane, then into the straps of a tow-board to score one of the swell’s bigger bombs.