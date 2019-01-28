Renowned photographer Michael Muller captures Mason Ho, Yago Gora and Michael Rodrigues as they put on a colorful, hi-fi air show in the middle of the night at the Waco wave pool

Michael Muller–the creative eye behind the technicolor photos above and below–spends the majority of his time behind the lens. But the subjects of his work aren’t always air-borne pro surfers surrounded by colorful smoke. In fact, Muller’s portfolio is about as diverse as you could imagine.

Muller grew up surfing and snowboarding in Northern California, and he initially got his photographic start on the slopes, back in 1984, documenting the early days of pro snowboarding. He would tour around Europe with the pros and would shoot The Rolling Stones and U2 in concert during his downtime. When he returned to California, he moved to LA and started building a career in the entertainment and advertising industries shooting some of the most well-known faces on the planet like Joaquin Pheonix, Jeff Bridges, Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Jr., Rihanna, Michael Phelps and surfers like Kelly Slater and Andy Irons. Honestly, the list goes on and on.

If all that isn’t cool enough, about 15 years ago Muller started swimming with (extremely large) great white sharks, capturing their underwater magnificence in the process. “I decided I wanted to light the shark up like I do [in the studio], but I couldn't bring the shark to the studio so I needed to bring the lights to the sharks,” says Muller. “I started looking for really powerful lights, but they didn't really exist so I set out to make my own lights. I ended up getting five patents and created the most powerful underwater strobe lights in the world–1200 watt lights.”

Muller had always wanted to apply his lighting techniques to be able to illuminate waves (and surfers) in the dark of night, but he needed a controlled environment to test out the equipment. So when shaper and Muller’s good friend Matt Biolos invited him to tag along for a …Lost team trip (comprised of the high–flying crew Mason Ho, Yago Dora and Michael Rodrigues) to the Waco wave pool, Muller jumped at the chance and packed his one-of-a-kind underwater strobe lights.

The gallery below–which you can also find in issue 59.8,-on newsstands now-is the finished result of Mueller’s experimental shoot. Take a scroll through the photos below to see what happens when you mix powerful strobe lights, colorful smoke bombs, aerial wizards and Muller’s creative eye at a near-perfect wave machine in the middle of a Texas summer night. Muller admits that the shoot wasn’t as challenging as it is working with toothy, truck-sized marine animals, but the session definitely didn’t come without its hiccups.

Stay tuned to SURFER, …lost’s video edit of the psychedelic, technicolor session engineered by Muller drops Wednesday.