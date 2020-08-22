West coast hurricane swells are often total duds. Too steep. Too south. Too far away.

Not hurricane Marie.

Marie, which formed on August 22, 2014, would end up becoming the seventh-most intense Pacific hurricane on record, and it was at its strongest — a Cat 5 with 160 mph winds — while directly in Southern California’s swell window. Not only that, but the peak of Marie’s energy arrived in tandem with a high-pressure system, resulting in a warm, glassy and huge day of waves, the likes of which we haven’t seen since. The Wedge was 20-foot. Newport Point looked like Pipeline. Malibu was perfect. The swell was so large that even winter spots like Sandspit in Santa Barbara had rare moments of glory.

This weekend marks the sixth anniversary of Marie’s epic swell, so we figure it’s a fitting time to revisit some of the best images from the best hurricane swell in at least the last decade.

Captions and photos by Peter Taras, Ryan “Chachi” Craig, and Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson