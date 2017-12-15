Photographic diamonds in the rough from a month of fearsome swell on the North Shore and beyond

Ask anyone who has spent many a winter on the North Shore and they’ll tell you that this has been a strange season. Funky swell directions and funkier winds have had even the most on-the-pulse surfers scratching their heads wondering where the hell to paddle out. Much of the time, the answer was nowhere. But that’s not to say there hasn’t been the odd gem at Pipe, or Waimea, or any number of breaks that experienced an all-too-fleeting window of perfection. Below, we’ve corralled some of the best images from the season thus far, showing that even when Hawaii season is a bit out of sorts, it can still deliver moments of pure glory.

[Mantle image: John Florence. Photo by Frieden]>/em>