“Fun” is not the first adjective that comes to mind when describing Nazaré. Usually words like “scary” and “monstrous” are the initial descriptors, that is if you’re even able to form words and don’t immediately hyperventilate in an attack of anxiety at the mere thought of surfing there. But somehow, in the photos above, Nazaré teases fun. Maybe it’s the smiles on the hellmen and hellwomen’s faces while waiting for one of those scary and monstrous waves to emerge from the submarine canyon that put off the fun vibe. Maybe it’s the offshore wind that gave the normally big, mushburgery straight-hander a clean and groomed makeover. In reality, Nazaré will always be scary as hell, the devil just happened to look rather handsome yesterday.

During yesterday’s freesurfs, New Yorker Will Skudin juggled driving safety, shooting photos and running rescue while solo on a jet ski. Skudin is on the Big Wave Tour and is competing in the Nazaré Challenge tomorrow. He was even able to hop off the ski and paddle into a few himself (see below) to warm up for the event. “The locals said that this was the first time they’ve seen this at Nazare,” Skudin said about how clean the conditions were. “They were stoked.”

All photos above and below were taken by Skudin, unless otherwise noted.