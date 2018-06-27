For decades, professional surf photography has typically been seen as a man's game. Why? There's no reason at all that men should dominate the surf-shooting business. But like any other field, once it's been established as a boy's club, breaking through the testosterone-saturated walls isn't easy. Thankfully, those walls are steadily eroding. Today, more women photographers than ever before find artistic angles on idyllic point surf, or swim out to sketchy heavy-water breaks, hulking waterhousing in hand while they dodge mutant sets. And when it comes to female surfing specifically, who better to document the evolution of women in the lineup than their fellow women? The following gallery celebrates the best work from these photographers, with their lenses keenly trained on the bold present era of female surfing.

[This gallery is featured in SURFER Vol. 59, Issue 3]