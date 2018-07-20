We should prob consider changing the narrative that NorCal is the sharks section of California. Seems like once a week or so, footage of a toothy nightmare surfaces off the coast of SoCal, and this week, that nightmare visits one-time surf capital of the world, San Clemente.

Just a short paddle from T-Street, a quick stroll from …Lost HQ, a short drive from Trestles, lies the San Clemente Pier, near which this truck-sized shark posted up for a whale tasting menu on Thursday.

Happy surfing, San Clemente!