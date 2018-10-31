Every current and ex-pro surfer from Australia is part owner of a beer brewery now. It’s part of Australia’s terrific pension system. Wear a singlet (that’s Aussie for jersey) and you get to peddle tins (beer cans) for the rest of your days. Hell of a country.

Anyhoo, Honest Ales is owned by Taj Burrow, Jay Davies and Dino Adrian. They have a charming little vid series called “Honest Tales” which, frankly, ain’t the best name, a bit too punny for my taste, but the tales, whether honest or not, can be pretty damn good.

Like this one from Jake Paterson. Way back in 1998, which a calendar shows to be, un-freaking-believably 20 years ago, Paterson beat Bruce Irons in the final of the Pipe Masters. It was a hell of a finish. Jake needed…well, hell, quit reading and hit play. The Snake tells the story better than I could.