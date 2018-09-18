Remember WSL’s, uh, web show, called “Get Sent”? I don’t know if it’s still a thing, really, there haven’t been new episodes in many weeks now, but surely you remember Chad and JT, up there on the WSL’s Facebook page, like two mild-mannered, far less destructive Beavis and Buttheads, guffawing their way through the weirdest surf world web clips of the week.

So imagine our surprise when they appeared on Fox News last week, with peroxide-blonde hair, speaking out for the health of coral reefs. Or maybe trolling Fox. Or surfers. Or themselves. Pretty hard to say, actually. But sonofabitch, it’s funnier than anything on Get Sent.

Or, actually, hold on, some mild interneting shows they’ve actually been on Fox News a bunch of times, satirizing dumb surf bros trying to break down actual political news. Huh. Not sure what to make of that, really.

Anyway, the WSL’s comedy team, regulars on Fox News, potential coral reef enthusiasts. We guess.