We’re excited to announce a new category for the 2018 SURFER Awards: Best Female Performance. With how rapidly women’s surfing is progressing, SURFER wants to recognize those female surfers showcasing their ripping to the world via the surf flick. The award is based on a surfer's performance from a single edit, film or documentary released this year. Here’s to more women dropping face-melting edits in 2019 and the years to come.

Check out the nominees below and let us know in the comments who you think should win the 2018 SURFER Awards Best Female Performance.

Carissa Moore (Game Face)



Bethany Hamilton (Unstoppable)



Coco Ho (X0 Coco Ho)



Ainara Aymat (Sambal)



Laura Enever (To Surf… With Love)

