Well, that was fun. Surfing’s biggest party went off last night as only the Surfer Awards can, with the World Tour elite, stratospheric punters, heavy water heroes, steezy alternative craft gurus and Hawaiian surfing royalty all getting together under one roof to celebrate the best surfing and surf filmmaking of the year.

Up on stage, The Mattson 2 shredded strings and pounded the kit while Dave Wassel and Chris Cote passed out some truly gorgeous hunks of bronze made by sculptor Alrik Yuill. Backstage, with all the acceptance speech anxiety in the rearview, the big winners let their hair down, high-fived their fellow Surfer Award champs, and toasted the night. Memories may be hazy, but that’s why we bring cameras to these things…