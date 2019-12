Before the start of the 2019 Surfer Awards, surfing’s biggest names arrived at Turtle Bay Resort, dressed to the nines and ready to celebrate the most incredible moments of the year. Drinks were flowing, good times were had and the red carpet was traffic-jammed with some of the most talented wave-riders on the planet.

Take a look at red carpet photos below to view your favorite surfers, all gussied up and ready to party.