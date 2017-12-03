And The 2017 SURFER Awards Nominees Are…

The biggest night in surfing is almost here. On Wednesday, December 6th, our surfy clan gathers at Turtle Bay on the North Shore of Oahu to honor the best films, edits, and performances of the year. The cornerstone of the evening is the reveal of our annual SURFER Poll vote, where you, our dear readers, select your favorite male and female surfers of the year. Each award category is listed in its entirety below — just click the titles to read more about the individual nominees, and why they grabbed our attention in 2017. Then check back in at 8:00 PM PST to watch the livestream of the event.
MOVIE OF THE YEAR:
Chapter 11
Free Jazz Vein
Proximity
Scary Good
Snapt 3
BEST SHORT:
Bezerke
The Dock
Native
Premium Violence
Shadow Company
BEST SERIES:
Continuance
Happily Stoked
Radical Times
The Search
Who Is J.O.B 7.0
BEST PERFORMANCE:
Dane Reynolds (Premium Violence)
Jay Davies (Native)
Jordy Smith (Just Now)
Julian Wilson (Wayward)
Mikey Wright (ROOT)
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
The Big Wave Project
Nervous Laughter
Paradigm Lost
Take Every Wave
Under An Arctic Sky
BEST MANEUVER:
Albee Layer
Dane Reynolds
John Florence
Julian Wilson
Matt Meola
BEST BARREL:
Evan Geiselman, Skeleton Bay
Greg Long, Puerto Escondido
Ian Walsh, Jaws
Koa Rothman, Pipeline
Ryan Hipwood, Jaws
HEAVY WATER:
Billy Kemper
Francisco Porcella
Ian Walsh
Kai Lenny
Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca