And The 2017 SURFER Awards Nominees Are…

The biggest night in surfing is almost here. On Wednesday, December 6th, our surfy clan gathers at Turtle Bay on the North Shore of Oahu to honor the best films, edits, and performances of the year. The cornerstone of the evening is the reveal of our annual SURFER Poll vote, where you, our dear readers, select your favorite male and female surfers of the year. Each award category is listed in its entirety below — just click the titles to read more about the individual nominees, and why they grabbed our attention in 2017. Then check back in at 8:00 PM PST to watch the livestream of the event.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR:

Chapter 11

Free Jazz Vein

Proximity

Scary Good

Snapt 3

BEST SHORT:

Bezerke

The Dock

Native

Premium Violence

Shadow Company

BEST SERIES:

Continuance

Happily Stoked

Radical Times

The Search

Who Is J.O.B 7.0

BEST PERFORMANCE:

Dane Reynolds (Premium Violence)

Jay Davies (Native)

Jordy Smith (Just Now)

Julian Wilson (Wayward)

Mikey Wright (ROOT)

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

The Big Wave Project

Nervous Laughter

Paradigm Lost

Take Every Wave

Under An Arctic Sky

BEST MANEUVER:

Albee Layer

Dane Reynolds

John Florence

Julian Wilson

Matt Meola

BEST BARREL:

Evan Geiselman, Skeleton Bay

Greg Long, Puerto Escondido

Ian Walsh, Jaws

Koa Rothman, Pipeline

Ryan Hipwood, Jaws

HEAVY WATER:

Billy Kemper

Francisco Porcella

Ian Walsh

Kai Lenny

Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca