The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially just a few weeks away and we’ve begun announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including the “Battle of the Vlogs”.

In Surfer Awards past, we’ve usually slotted the most entertaining vlogs into the Best Series category, which felt a little like forcing a square peg into a round hole. Vlogs are, inherently, a more off-the-cuff, behind-the-scenes look into a surfer’s life. They’re raw and different from a polished, well-planned series, but that’s what makes them so enjoyable to watch. Which is why we’ve decided to separate the two forms of entertainment and give the vloggers their own category this year. We’re also calling on the vlogging audiences to decide the winner. Yes, you get to choose which vlog reigns supreme.

The list of nominees below include a wide variety of names, including vlogging veterans like Ben Gravy, Jamie O’Brien and Brett Barley, and even those new to the video log game like Julian Wilson , Lakey Peterson and more. Take a moment to watch an episode from each of the nominees and return on 11/18 to vote for your favorite. The vlog with the most votes will take the stage on December 5th at the 2019 Surfer Awards.

Battle of the Vlogs Nominees

