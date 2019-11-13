The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and we’ve begun announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect at this year).

We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.

Now, let’s get to the nominees. Today we’re announcing the choices for Best Maneuver–a category celebrating the most radical, progressive surfers in the world. Take a look through the ankle-busting airs below and let us know which ones you think should win this coveted award on December 5th.

Men’s Best Maneuver:

Julian Wilson (1:03)

Matt Meola (6:02)

Kolohe Andino (10:24)

Seth Moniz

Ian Crane

Creed McTaggart (3:07)

Chippa Wilson



Chippa and Kai Neville recently premiered a new short titled “Left Brain, Right Brain”, wherein Chippa does a jaw-dropping varial. While the film was premiered before the Surfer Awards’ November 1 submission deadline, therefore making it eligible, it hasn’t gone public just yet. Stay tuned.

Women’s Best Maneuver:

Silvana Lima

Courtney Conlogue

Tatiana Weston-Webb

Caroline Marks

Gil Ferreira