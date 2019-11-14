The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and we’ve begun announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect at this year).

We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.

Today we’re announcing the nominees for Best Short. Over the course of 2019, some of the world’s most talented surfers starred in Internet-breaking short films, packed with both mesmerizing visuals and memorable performances. From Kai Neville’s cinematic showpiece “The Quieter You Are, The More You Can Hear” starring the uber-stylish Craig Anderson to the high-octane shred edits like “Ru.Bu 994” (feat. Noa Deane), “HOME-ish” (feat. Kolohe Andino), “Fruition” (feat. Seth Moniz) and more, the list of nominees for this year’s Best Short category is more stacked than it’s ever been.

Kick your feet up and watch (or rewatch) the edits below and let us know who you think should win in the comments below. Remember to return on 11/18 when Fan Favorite voting opens.

Best Short Nominees

“The Quieter You Are, The More You Can Hear” by Kai Neville, starring Craig Anderson

“Tesoro Enterrado” by Perry Gershkow, starring Torren Martyn

“HOME-ish” by Jacob Vanderwork, starring Kolohe Andino

“Flow State” by Andrew Kaineder, starring Russell Bierke

“Fruition” by Cole Yamane, starring Seth Moniz

“There and Back Again” by Nathan Florence and Parallel Sea, starring Nathan Florence

“Mind” by Andrew Storer, starring Barron Mamiya

“Cult of Freedom: The Creed Part” by Joe G, starring Creed McTaggart

“Ru.Bu 994” by Mikey Mallalieu, starring Noa Deane

“Opinionated Passion” by Dan Norkunas, starring Albee Layer

“Left Brain, Right Brain” by Kai Neville, starring Chippa Wilson



While Chippa and Kai’s film was premiered before the Surfer Awards’ November 1 submission deadline, therefore making it eligible, it hasn’t gone public just yet. Stay tuned.