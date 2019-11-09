The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and we’ve begun announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including an award for Best Style. The list of steezy men and women below were nominated for this new category based on the grace, flow and personality they surfed with in a film or short released this year.

Good style is never manufactured nor overproduced, and each of the names below naturally surfs to the beat of their own drum, maintaining poise and panache no matter what type of craft is beneath their feet. So without further ado, take a look through this year’s nominees and be sure to vote for your favorite stylist when Fan Favorite voting opens on 11/18.

Men’s Best Style

Torren Martyn in “Tesoro Enterrado”

Craig Anderson in “The Quieter You Are, The More You Can Hear”

Bryce Young in “Zone Frequency” (1:00 mark)

Alex Knost in “Tan Madonna”

Derrick Disney in “Rolling Review” (6:25 mark)

Mikey February in “NuRhythmo”

Women’s Best Style

Stephanie Gilmore in “South Africa”

Erin “Worm” Ashley in “Please Have Fun” (00:48)

Karina Rozunko in “Doll Riot”

Alana Blanchard in “Happy Waves: Season 1 Finale”

Kelia Moniz in “Sis X Noosa”

