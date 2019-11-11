Big-wave surfers only get a handful of times a year, if they’re lucky, to capitalize on massive, XXL-sized swell. And still, each year, even with limited opportunity to rush the planet’s most terrifying waves, the world’s hardest-charging men and women manage to put on must-watch performances for the rest of us surfers sitting (safely) on the sidelines. With the 2019 Surfer Awards less than a month away, we’re officially announcing the nominees for this year’s Heavy Water category. Each name below was chosen based on a person’s year-long overall performance in big, heavy waves, beginning after last year’s Nov 1 Surfer Awards entry cut-off date.
The footage beneath each nominee’s name below is just a small slice of what they’ve accomplished over the past 12 months. Be sure to return on 11/18 when Fan Favorite voting opens to select who you think is most deserved of a Heavy Water win.
Men’s Heavy Water
Grant “Twiggy” Baker
Billy Kemper
Nic Von Rupp
Kai Lenny
Nathan Florence
Koa Rothman
Russell Bierke
Women’s Heavy Water
Bianca Valenti
Paige Alms
Keala Kennelly
The #Sunday #send @wsl #peahichallenge2018 #jaws #peahi these were some of the most challenging conditions I’ve ever faced in my surfing career but I’m not one to back down from a challenge. Don’t threaten me with a good time 😜 So proud of all the ladies that charged 👏🏼 next level gladiator shit. #backside #hellmary #respectthesend 🙌🏽 photo credit: @banzaibetty 🤙🏽
Andrea Moller
#Mavericks yesterday😊 📷 @seasachi Came here to chase a swell but realized that what I really love about this place is the people around me. 🙏🏼 🤗 Thank you @seasachi @biancavalenti @biggwash @gerglong @yusurf @fred_pompermayer @alexfishmaui @keala.bouwens #coldwaterdoesntscaremeanymore #sanfrancisco #halfmoonbay
Justine Dupont
