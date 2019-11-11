Big-wave surfers only get a handful of times a year, if they’re lucky, to capitalize on massive, XXL-sized swell. And still, each year, even with limited opportunity to rush the planet’s most terrifying waves, the world’s hardest-charging men and women manage to put on must-watch performances for the rest of us surfers sitting (safely) on the sidelines. With the 2019 Surfer Awards less than a month away, we’re officially announcing the nominees for this year’s Heavy Water category. Each name below was chosen based on a person’s year-long overall performance in big, heavy waves, beginning after last year’s Nov 1 Surfer Awards entry cut-off date.

The footage beneath each nominee’s name below is just a small slice of what they’ve accomplished over the past 12 months. Be sure to return on 11/18 when Fan Favorite voting opens to select who you think is most deserved of a Heavy Water win.

Men’s Heavy Water

Grant “Twiggy” Baker





Billy Kemper





Nic Von Rupp

Kai Lenny





Nathan Florence





Koa Rothman

Photo Credit: Craig



Russell Bierke

Women’s Heavy Water

Bianca Valenti





Paige Alms





Keala Kennelly

Andrea Moller

Justine Dupont