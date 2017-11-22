SURFER Awards 2017: Best Barrel Nominees

A well-laid turn gets us staring, flips are exciting, but no move really compares to letting the wave do the work and barrel the lucky ones nearby. The SURFER Award nominees for Best Barrel span the full range of criteria. Length? Evan Geiselman took his Skeleton Bay barrel into another time zone. Size? Greg Long, Ian Walsh, and Ryan Hipwood caught three of the deepest big-wave barrels in history this year. Spit? Koa Rothman might never need to shower again after his Pipeline bomb. All five nominees could take the win. Which is why we’ll still be watching these rides on repeat for months after the show is over. A good barrel’s a good barrel, after all. Who do you think deserves the vote? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

EVAN GEISELMAN, SKELETON BAY

A post shared by Evan Geiselman (@evangeiselman) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

GREG LONG, PUERTO ESCONDIDO

A post shared by Greg Long (@gerglong) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

IAN WALSH, JAWS

KOA ROTHMAN, PIPELINE

RYAN HIPWOOD, JAWS