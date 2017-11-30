SURFER Awards 2017: Best Performance Nominees

The 2017 Surfer Awards Best Performance Nominees represent the pinnacle of this year’s high-performance surfing. Based on a surfer’s outstanding performance from a single edit released this year, the award will go to one of the following: Mikey Wright, for his unhinged style in ROOT; Julian Wilson, for his well-rounded showmanship in Wayward; Dane Reynolds, for his typical Reynoldsian approach in Premium Violence; Jay Davies, for his heavy-footed performance around Australia in Native; and Jordy Smith, for his on-rail, above-the-lip, and in-the-tube dexterity in Just Now. Who do you think deserves the win? Let us know in the comments section.

