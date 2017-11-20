It’s time to vote for the worst wipeout of the year, where you, the reader, get to vicariously live through five of the worst elevator drops, hold-downs, and spills caught on camera, and decide who did it worst — Er, best. From a former Dubai rugby player who took on Mullaghmore to Tom Lowe hitting the eject button at Nazaré, this year’s surfers put their safety on the line for that one memorable ride. Watch each of the nominees below and then submit your vote before Sunday, November 26th at 11:59 PM PST. The fan-favorite will be announced during the 2017 SURFER Award on December 6th.

MO RAHMA, MULLAGHMORE (FILMED BY CLEM MCINERNEY):

NATHAN FLORENCE, MAVERICKS (FILMED BY DANIEL RUSSO):

RAFAEL TAPIA, NAZARÉ (FILMED BY NUNO DIAS):

TOM LOWE, NAZARÉ (FILMED BY NUNO DIAS):

WILEM BANKS, MAVERICKS (FILMED BY POWERLINE PRODUCTIONS):