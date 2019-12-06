And that’s a wrap. The 2019 Surfer Awards are officially done and dusted, with the winners crowned and awarded beautiful bronze trophies for their efforts.
Below, you’ll find the full list of surfers and films that stood above the rest in 2019. The following names put on this year’s best performances in the way of landing stratosphere-reaching airs, threading bottomless tubes and telling the most compelling stories, which is what Surfer Awards is all about—celebrating everything awesome and inspiring from the year in surfing, and having a hell of a time while doing it.
And the winners are…
MOVIE OF THE YEAR: “Heavy Water”
BEST SHORT: “The Quieter You Are The More You Can Hear.”
BEST SERIES: “Weird Waves”
MEN’S BEST MANEUVER: Matt Meola in “Polylemma”
WOMEN’S BEST MANEUVER: Courtney Conlogue
MEN’S BEST BARREL: Keito Matsuoka, Pipeline
View this post on Instagram
'' WAVE OF A LIFETIME '' This week has been so special💯 Still couldn't believe it i made this wave⚡️⚡️⚡️ Super stoked🔥 I just wanna say thank you so much to @dahuiofficial @hawaiianwaterpatrol and MUCH RESPECT to All THE PIPELINE WARRIORS まさかの12点満点に総合3位！ ずっと鳥肌全開でした！ この世界の歴史あるコンテストで 2年連続このような結果を残せたことを凄く誇りに思います！ 応援してくださった皆さん 本当にありがとうございました！ 半端じゃなく神秘的な空間を チームジャパンのみんなと 経験できたことは一生忘れません！ 宝物です！ チームジャパン！！ @barreljunky @shunmurakami @kaitoohashi @taichiwakita @shinpeihoriguchi 心の底からありがとう！！ 本当に最高でした！！！ Team Japan Special Sponsor by @freaksstore_official OKUTA THE BEACH スポンサーして頂き深く感謝致します🙏🏽 #dahuibackdoorshootout #banzaipipeline #teamjapan #12pt #3rd #侍 #🇯🇵 🎥 @landonhayashi
WOMEN’S BEST BARREL: Vahine Fierro, Tahiti
View this post on Instagram
Favorite moments from a couple days ago in Tahiti, Teahupo’o. Had so much fun with the best crew 🌺👌🏽// and thank you to everyone that shared and messaged me for my wave. I will try to push my self more next time 😅 .. @teahupoo @matahidrollet @tikanuismith @vincentcassel @lorenzotahiti @timpruvost @benthouard et merci pour la video @j.czerm_photography
MEN’S HEAVY WATER: Russell Bierke
WOMEN’S HEAVY WATER: Justine Dupont
WOMEN’S BEST STYLE: Kelia Moniz in “Sis X Noosa”
MEN’S BEST STYLE: Torren Martyn in “Tesoro Enterrado”
WOMEN’S BEST SURFER: Carissa Moore
MEN’S BEST SURFER: Italo Ferreira
WOMEN’S A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Brisa Hennessy
MEN’S A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Barron Mamiya
BATTLE OF THE VLOGS CHAMPION: Jamie O’Brien Vlogs
AGENT OF CHANGE: Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii
Nearly every winner was chosen by the Surfer Awards Academy–a panel of surf experts, legendary icons and modern talents–comprised of the names below. The Academy was broken down into panels by area of expertise (i.e. aerial maestro Josh Kerr, cast his vote for the Best Maneuver awards) and no judges were placed in categories in which they themselves were nominated (because that would be, you know, a pretty big conflict).
The one winner in the show that wasn’t chosen by the Academy was Battle of the Vlogs, which was voted on by you in our Fan Favorite Poll last month (for the full results of that poll, check back on Tuesday).
Cheers to the 49th year of Surfer Awards, and another year of incredible surfing. Thank you all for voting in this year’s Fan Favorite Poll and for tuning into the show.
Sound off in the comments below!