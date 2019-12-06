And that’s a wrap. The 2019 Surfer Awards are officially done and dusted, with the winners crowned and awarded beautiful bronze trophies for their efforts.

Below, you’ll find the full list of surfers and films that stood above the rest in 2019. The following names put on this year’s best performances in the way of landing stratosphere-reaching airs, threading bottomless tubes and telling the most compelling stories, which is what Surfer Awards is all about—celebrating everything awesome and inspiring from the year in surfing, and having a hell of a time while doing it.

And the winners are…

MOVIE OF THE YEAR: “Heavy Water”

BEST SHORT: “The Quieter You Are The More You Can Hear.”

BEST SERIES: “Weird Waves”

MEN’S BEST MANEUVER: Matt Meola in “Polylemma”

WOMEN’S BEST MANEUVER: Courtney Conlogue

MEN’S BEST BARREL: Keito Matsuoka, Pipeline

WOMEN’S BEST BARREL: Vahine Fierro, Tahiti

MEN’S HEAVY WATER: Russell Bierke

WOMEN’S HEAVY WATER: Justine Dupont

WOMEN’S BEST STYLE: Kelia Moniz in “Sis X Noosa”

MEN’S BEST STYLE: Torren Martyn in “Tesoro Enterrado”

WOMEN’S BEST SURFER: Carissa Moore

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller

MEN’S BEST SURFER: Italo Ferreira

Photo Credit: Damien Poullenot/WSL via Getty Images

WOMEN’S A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Brisa Hennessy

Photo Credit: Moran

MEN’S A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Barron Mamiya

Photo Credit: Ryan Craig

BATTLE OF THE VLOGS CHAMPION: Jamie O’Brien Vlogs

AGENT OF CHANGE: Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii

Nearly every winner was chosen by the Surfer Awards Academy–a panel of surf experts, legendary icons and modern talents–comprised of the names below. The Academy was broken down into panels by area of expertise (i.e. aerial maestro Josh Kerr, cast his vote for the Best Maneuver awards) and no judges were placed in categories in which they themselves were nominated (because that would be, you know, a pretty big conflict).

The one winner in the show that wasn’t chosen by the Academy was Battle of the Vlogs, which was voted on by you in our Fan Favorite Poll last month (for the full results of that poll, check back on Tuesday).

Cheers to the 49th year of Surfer Awards, and another year of incredible surfing. Thank you all for voting in this year’s Fan Favorite Poll and for tuning into the show.